HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) Director Marga Ortigas-Wedekind Acquires 25,000 Shares

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) Director Marga Ortigas-Wedekind bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,293 shares in the company, valued at $109,834.40. This represents a 22.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HeartBeam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,360. HeartBeam, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartBeam
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about HeartBeam
Here are the key news stories impacting HeartBeam this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders (multiple directors and the CFO) purchased a total of ~1.12M shares at $0.80 apiece (roughly $895k in aggregate), including a 750k‑share buy by director Mark E. Strome, signaling management confidence and increasing insider ownership. SEC Filing — Mark E. Strome
- Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest fell ~22.8%, which reduces immediate short‑selling pressure and can support the share price during this post‑offering period. Short interest report
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst/press comparison pieces examine HeartBeam versus peers; useful for longer‑term competitive/contextual perspective but not an immediate catalyst. Competitive comparison
- Negative Sentiment: HeartBeam launched and priced a $10 million public offering to support commercialization and AI initiatives. Equity offerings are dilutive and typically weigh on the share price; media coverage noted the stock slipped after the offering was priced. Offering pricing Offering closing Market reaction article
About HeartBeam
BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors.
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