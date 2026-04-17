HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) Director Marga Ortigas-Wedekind Acquires 25,000 Shares

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) Director Marga Ortigas-Wedekind bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,293 shares in the company, valued at $109,834.40. This represents a 22.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,360. HeartBeam, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

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HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartBeam in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on HeartBeam in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on HeartBeam in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of HeartBeam in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HeartBeam to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeartBeam currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartBeam

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HeartBeam in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about HeartBeam

Here are the key news stories impacting HeartBeam this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders (multiple directors and the CFO) purchased a total of ~1.12M shares at $0.80 apiece (roughly $895k in aggregate), including a 750k‑share buy by director Mark E. Strome, signaling management confidence and increasing insider ownership. SEC Filing — Mark E. Strome

Senior insiders (multiple directors and the CFO) purchased a total of ~1.12M shares at $0.80 apiece (roughly $895k in aggregate), including a 750k‑share buy by director Mark E. Strome, signaling management confidence and increasing insider ownership. Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest fell ~22.8%, which reduces immediate short‑selling pressure and can support the share price during this post‑offering period. Short interest report

Reported short interest fell ~22.8%, which reduces immediate short‑selling pressure and can support the share price during this post‑offering period. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst/press comparison pieces examine HeartBeam versus peers; useful for longer‑term competitive/contextual perspective but not an immediate catalyst. Competitive comparison

Recent analyst/press comparison pieces examine HeartBeam versus peers; useful for longer‑term competitive/contextual perspective but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HeartBeam launched and priced a $10 million public offering to support commercialization and AI initiatives. Equity offerings are dilutive and typically weigh on the share price; media coverage noted the stock slipped after the offering was priced. Offering pricing Offering closing Market reaction article

About HeartBeam

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BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors.

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