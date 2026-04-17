Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 18.4%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,603 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 32,609 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 20,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,718 shares during the period. Platt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Breachway Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000.

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 47,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

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