iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $44.16. 56,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 37,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 596.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy. The fund-of-fund holds shares of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) while simultaneously writing one-month call options. IVVW was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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