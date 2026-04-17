Insider Selling: Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells 226,906 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 226,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $10,287,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,020,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,932,195.46. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 817,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,339. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

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Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

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Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

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