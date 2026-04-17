Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells 19,060 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $270,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 408,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,787,708.80. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $250,639.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $243,396.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $258,453.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $458,855.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $275,417.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $263,599.80.

On Friday, March 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $254,832.20.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80.

On Monday, March 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $255,594.60.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 1,303,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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