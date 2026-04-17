Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $4,084,600.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Satish Chitoori also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,928,989.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.26. 8,880,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,452,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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