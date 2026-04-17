Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $4,084,600.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Satish Chitoori also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,928,989.80.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.26. 8,880,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,452,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Bloom Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle deal expansion — Oracle agreed to buy up to 2.8 gigawatts of Bloom fuel-cell systems (1.2 GW already contracted), a deal that transforms Bloom’s revenue runway and underpins the recent rally. Deployment is underway and could drive multi-year sales to hyperscalers. Bloom Energy Is Soaring. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout and AI demand — BE is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages after a ~92% six-month run, driven by expectations for clean, resilient power for AI data centers. Technical momentum attracts momentum traders and quant flows. Bloom Energy Surges Past 50 & 200-Day SMAs: How to Trade the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — JPMorgan raised its price target to $231, reflecting improved revenue visibility from large enterprise/hyperscaler contracts; analyst upgrades/target increases helped fuel recent upside. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $231.00
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — Broader increases in global clean-energy spending and rising battery/storage demand support long-term addressable market expansion for Bloom and peers. Renewable Energy & Battery Stocks to Buy As Global Clean Energy Spending Rises
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail/hedge fund interest story — High-profile retail/individual trades (e.g., a widely reported investor who parlayed a stake in Bloom into big gains) draw headlines and can amplify volatility but don’t change fundamentals. 24-Year-Old Turns $875 Million Into $2.2 Billion Via Bloom Energy Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and earlier downgrades — Some firms (Susquehanna, Jefferies) trimmed targets ahead of Q1, citing execution and margin uncertainty; mixed analyst views increase short-term risk despite headline deals. Susquehanna and Jefferies Lower Bloom Energy (BE) Price Targets Ahead of Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and macro headlines — After the big surge on the Oracle news, traders have taken profits and broader market catalysts (e.g., a sudden shift after ceasefire headlines) briefly pushed cyclical/energy names lower, contributing to today’s pullback. Johnson Controls, ESAB, Illinois Tool Works, Bloom Energy, and Kennametal Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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