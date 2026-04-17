Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $415,923.20 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $415,923.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,206.40. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $384,665.60.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $369,740.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $556,300.80.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $272,764.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $258,244.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 281,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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