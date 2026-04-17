Financial Review: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and CyberAgent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $2.90 billion 3.74 $443.30 million $0.90 25.29 CyberAgent $5.86 billion 0.72 $212.17 million $0.50 16.60

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trade Desk and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 4 18 14 1 2.32 CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $41.91, indicating a potential upside of 84.15%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 15.31% 16.89% 7.46% CyberAgent 4.31% 16.76% 8.48%

Summary

Trade Desk beats CyberAgent on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

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The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About CyberAgent

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CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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