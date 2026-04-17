Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Up 274.4% – Should You Buy?

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 274.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.5990 and last traded at $0.5990. 421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $827,040.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

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Orgenesis Company Profile

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Orgenesis, Inc is a cell and gene therapy company that develops and commercializes point-of-care manufacturing platforms for autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company offers an end-to-end solution that spans from R&D through clinical and commercial production, targeting applications in oncology, neurology, and various rare diseases. Orgenesis’ technology platforms are designed to streamline the complex processes involved in cell isolation, genetic modification, expansion and cryopreservation.

The company’s flagship offering is its automated Prodigy® platform, which integrates cell processing workflows into a closed, single-use system.

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