BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

BIT Mining Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.8791 and last traded at $0.8713. Approximately 33,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 404,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8520.

BIT Mining Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIT Mining stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BIT Mining Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

Bit Mining Limited, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BTCM, is a Cayman Islands–registered blockchain technology company focused on the mining of digital assets. The company maintains self-operated mining farms as well as hosting services for third-party miners, leveraging locations in Sichuan Province, China, and Kazakhstan to capitalize on low-cost power resources. Its operations are supported by proprietary mining pools, including CryptoSTAGE, dedicated to optimizing hash-rate efficiency.

Bit Mining designs, manufactures and markets cryptocurrency mining machines, offering both high-performance hardware and comprehensive after-sales support.

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