CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.8360 and last traded at $5.8360. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.6450.

CK Asset Trading Up 4.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

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CK Asset Company Profile

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CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) is a Hong Kong–based property developer and investor engaged in a diversified range of real estate activities. The company’s core operations include the development and sale of residential, office, retail and car‐parking properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. Building on its strong local presence, CK Asset also extends its property investment portfolio to strategic markets in the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore.

In addition to its development business, CK Asset operates a property investment and hotel management segment that owns and manages commercial, retail and hospitality assets.

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