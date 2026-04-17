Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.7360 and last traded at $4.7360. 16,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 25,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSGUF. Scotiabank cut Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada-based sugar refining and distribution company that processes raw sugar cane and sugar beet into a range of refined sugar, liquid sugar, specialty sweeteners, molasses and syrups. The company’s product portfolio serves retail grocers, industrial food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors and export markets. Through its packaging and private-label capabilities, Rogers Sugar provides granulated, powdered and specialty formats designed to meet the needs of both household consumers and large-scale food producers.

With roots dating back to 1890 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Sugar has grown through strategic acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading sugar refiners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.