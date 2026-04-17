M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Trading 17.8% Higher – What’s Next?

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold”.

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M&G Stock Down 3.9%

M&G Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

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M&G plc is a UK-based savings and investment business that was demerged from Prudential plc in October 2020. Tracing its roots back to the founding of Municipal & General Securities Company Limited in 1931, the firm has grown into a diversified provider of investment management and long-term savings and retirement solutions. Headquartered in London, M&G serves both retail and institutional clients through a broad network of distribution channels.

The company’s main activities are split between asset management and savings & insurance.

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