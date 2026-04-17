Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 262 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA SAEF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period.
Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
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