Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 262 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SAEF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.20.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period.

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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