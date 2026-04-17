Short Interest in HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM) Drops By 20.2%

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,115 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 52,751 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HomesToLife Price Performance

HTLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 3,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. HomesToLife has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

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HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.55 million during the quarter.

HomesToLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HomesToLife in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HomesToLife

HomesToLife Company Profile

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HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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