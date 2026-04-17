Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,392,641 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,761,231 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,195,163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 1,733,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,505. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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