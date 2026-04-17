Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.35. 44,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 54,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF this week:

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Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

About Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 354.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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