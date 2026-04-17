Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,098 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 9,918 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Recon Technology Trading Up 3.8%

Recon Technology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 11,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,370. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million.

About Recon Technology

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Recon Technology Ltd, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment and wireless communication products. The company’s NDT portfolio comprises ultrasonic flaw detectors, thickness gauges, phased array systems, eddy current instruments and digital radiography imaging equipment. These solutions enable precision inspection of welds, pipelines, pressure vessels and structural components across a range of industries.

In addition to hardware, Recon Technology provides software for data acquisition, image processing and reporting, as well as calibration, training and technical support services.

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