Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,361 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 32,329 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,004 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 268,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,586. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

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Rigetti Computing Company Profile

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Rigetti Computing is a quantum computing company that specializes in the design, development and deployment of superconducting quantum processors. The company’s core business centers on building quantum hardware and integrating it with classical computing resources to address complex computational problems. Rigetti’s technology is aimed at industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance, materials science and logistics, where quantum algorithms have the potential to deliver breakthroughs in optimization, simulation and machine learning.

At the heart of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which provides users with on-demand access to its quantum processing units (QPUs) and supporting software tools.

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