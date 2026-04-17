Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 20th (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, April 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 19th.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 15.1%

Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1,802,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,820. Erayak Power Solution Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $737.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Erayak Power Solution Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Barclays PLC owned 73.03% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

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Erayak Power Solution Group Co, Ltd. is a diversified provider of power electronics products and services, offering a broad portfolio that includes AC/DC power adapters, DC/DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power management modules and charger solutions. Through a combination of proprietary design, engineering services and contract manufacturing, the company supports applications in consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecommunications and renewable energy systems.

The company collaborates closely with OEM and ODM customers to develop customized power solutions that meet specific performance, size and efficiency requirements.

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