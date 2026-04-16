Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on April 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on March 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) on 3/31/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 3/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 2/5/2026.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.74. 4,131,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.53. The company has a market capitalization of $562.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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