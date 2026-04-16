International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 110,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 215,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

About International Lithium

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International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

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