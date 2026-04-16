Sen. John Boozman Sells Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on March 19th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of (NYSE:TPYP) on 3/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYM) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/5/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of JNJ traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.53. The stock has a market cap of $562.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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