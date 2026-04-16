Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 66,437 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 66,437 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $325,541.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,244,859 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,809.10. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Finance Corp International sold 19,488 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $95,491.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Finance Corp International sold 106,948 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $524,045.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Finance Corp International sold 52,230 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $256,971.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Finance Corp International sold 57,894 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $288,312.12.

On Thursday, April 9th, Finance Corp International sold 9,878 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $48,896.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Finance Corp International sold 19,311 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $95,203.23.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Finance Corp International sold 47,954 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $235,454.14.

On Monday, April 6th, Finance Corp International sold 34,219 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $169,384.05.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Finance Corp International sold 9,928 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $49,540.72.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Finance Corp International sold 18,663 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $92,755.11.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LSAK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 354,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,766,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSAK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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