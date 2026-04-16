Fund L.P. Forager Sells 17,602 Shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 17,602 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $669,932.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 994,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,841,649.78. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $493,582.96.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,398 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $281,271.96.

Regional Management Price Performance

RM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,522. The company has a quick ratio of 49.92, a current ratio of 49.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($165.49) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RM

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regional Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regional Management this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Forager Fund L.P., a major shareholder, sold multiple tranches of RM across April 14–16 totaling ~37,800 shares (~$1.44M) while remaining a >10% holder; the sales reduced its stake modestly but left it materially invested. Read More.

Forager Fund L.P., a major shareholder, sold multiple tranches of RM across April 14–16 totaling ~37,800 shares (~$1.44M) while remaining a >10% holder; the sales reduced its stake modestly but left it materially invested. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Brian J. Fisher sold ~8,457 shares across April 14–15 (≈$322k), representing a double-digit percentage reduction in his holdings — a signal some investors interpret negatively for near-term insider conviction. Read More.

EVP Brian J. Fisher sold ~8,457 shares across April 14–15 (≈$322k), representing a double-digit percentage reduction in his holdings — a signal some investors interpret negatively for near-term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Harpreet Rana sold ~17,987 shares across April 14–15 (≈$685k), with one tranche showing a ~32% reduction in her stake — another meaningful insider sale that may pressure sentiment. Read More.

Regional Management Company Profile

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Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

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