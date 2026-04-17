China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 1,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

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About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

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China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CHPXF), commonly known as CPIC, is one of China’s leading insurance conglomerates, headquartered in Shanghai. Established in 1991, the group operates through two primary subsidiaries: China Pacific Property Insurance Company and China Pacific Life Insurance Company. Together, these entities provide a comprehensive suite of insurance products designed to meet the risk management and financial protection needs of individuals, families and businesses across mainland China.

In the property and casualty segment, CPIC offers a broad range of coverage including automobile, homeowners, liability and commercial insurance lines.

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