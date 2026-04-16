Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Sells $264,020.88 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,912 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $264,020.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,697.69. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Catherine Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $264,639.30.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,920 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $263,228.00.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,364. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.48 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 18.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 109,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 375,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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