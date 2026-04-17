Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,468,936 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 4,301,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,436,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. 87,493,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,680,879. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $585.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 902,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,292,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $6,178,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,679,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $6,309,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

Further Reading

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