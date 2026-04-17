Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 234,254 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 288,865 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

Jyong Biotech Trading Down 1.5%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jyong Biotech by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of MENS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Jyong Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Jyong Biotech

(Get Free Report)

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

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