Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2026

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENSGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 234,254 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 288,865 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on MENS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jyong Biotech by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Jyong Biotech Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MENS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Jyong Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Jyong Biotech

(Get Free Report)

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

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