Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 577,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 498,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm has a market cap of C$140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

Falco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec. Its principal asset includes the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine. The company was formerly known as Falco Pacific Resource Group Inc and changed its name to Falco Resources Ltd.

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