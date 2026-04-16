Anthony Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $2,754,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roku Trading Up 2.3%

ROKU traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.87. 2,946,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,169. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 2.00. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68.

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Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

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Trending Headlines about Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku reported it has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide, a major scale milestone that increases ad reach and pricing leverage for its platform. Roku hits 100M households

Roku reported it has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide, a major scale milestone that increases ad reach and pricing leverage for its platform. Positive Sentiment: Platform/advertising strength: reporting shows the Platform segment drove the bulk of revenue (about $4.15B of $4.74B in the referenced period), underscoring ad revenue as the growth engine. Ad-driven revenue

Platform/advertising strength: reporting shows the Platform segment drove the bulk of revenue (about $4.15B of $4.74B in the referenced period), underscoring ad revenue as the growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Roku is splitting its broad “Platform” segment into discrete Advertising and Subscriptions units, improving transparency into ad vs. subscription economics — this can reduce investor uncertainty about profitability and unit economics. Segment reporting overhaul

Roku is splitting its broad “Platform” segment into discrete Advertising and Subscriptions units, improving transparency into ad vs. subscription economics — this can reduce investor uncertainty about profitability and unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Product and content initiatives — software fixes (restore offline local TV), new original programming and sports docuseries — should boost engagement and ad inventory quality over time. Offline local TV restore Gamechangers docuseries

Product and content initiatives — software fixes (restore offline local TV), new original programming and sports docuseries — should boost engagement and ad inventory quality over time. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: Q1 2026 earnings are scheduled for April 30 — results and guidance on ad growth, ARPU and margins will be the primary test of current optimism. Earnings date

Near-term catalyst: Q1 2026 earnings are scheduled for April 30 — results and guidance on ad growth, ARPU and margins will be the primary test of current optimism. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan (filed at ~$100.88). While planned, insider sales can weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan (filed at ~$100.88). While planned, insider sales can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Roku from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a change that may reduce buy-side enthusiasm among investors following recent gains. Zacks downgrade

Zacks downgraded Roku from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a change that may reduce buy-side enthusiasm among investors following recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a discrimination suit alleging HR mishandled racism complaints introduces reputational and legal overhang that could modestly pressure sentiment. Discrimination suit

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

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Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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