FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells $2,138,355.00 in Stock

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) Director Susan Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FedEx Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of FDX stock traded up $15.13 on Thursday, hitting $380.05. 1,645,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.10 and a fifty-two week high of $392.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.86 and a 200 day moving average of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

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FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Zacks Research cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed its buy view on FDX, supporting demand for the shares as analysts lean bullish. Read More.

Wells Fargo reaffirmed its buy view on FDX, supporting demand for the shares as analysts lean bullish. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stephens reiterated an overweight rating (coverage noted by market outlets), and other shops have raised price targets — analyst momentum is a key reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More.

Stephens reiterated an overweight rating (coverage noted by market outlets), and other shops have raised price targets — analyst momentum is a key reason investors are bidding the stock up. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reports say FedEx has reaffirmed FY26/FY29 financial guidance after its recent spinoff plans, removing a major source of uncertainty and supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Market reports say FedEx has reaffirmed FY26/FY29 financial guidance after its recent spinoff plans, removing a major source of uncertainty and supporting upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company statement: CFO John W. Dietrich will step down effective June 1 with an interim CFO named while a search is conducted — the move follows the planned FedEx Freight spinoff and could increase short-term volatility. Read More.

Company statement: CFO John W. Dietrich will step down effective June 1 with an interim CFO named while a search is conducted — the move follows the planned FedEx Freight spinoff and could increase short-term volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam flagged tariff-related impacts at a recent forum — a reminder of macro/geo risks that can pressure margins even as operational trends improve. Read More.

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam flagged tariff-related impacts at a recent forum — a reminder of macro/geo risks that can pressure margins even as operational trends improve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces weighing FedEx vs. peers and asking whether recent strong gains leave value (dividend/total-return comparisons, long-term thesis). These articles keep the debate active but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Coverage pieces weighing FedEx vs. peers and asking whether recent strong gains leave value (dividend/total-return comparisons, long-term thesis). These articles keep the debate active but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares (~$7.5M), a large reduction that can be read as a negative signal by some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares (~$7.5M), a large reduction that can be read as a negative signal by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Another EVP, Kawal Preet, sold 4,900 shares (~$1.8M), adding to concerns about insider liquidity and near-term selling pressure. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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