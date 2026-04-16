Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) CEO Michael Andrew Murray Sells 63,200 Shares

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $190,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,867,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,445.22. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Andrew Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Michael Andrew Murray sold 187,920 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $526,176.00.

Kopin Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Kopin Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kopin had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kopin by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 25.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $976,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 342,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

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About Kopin

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Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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