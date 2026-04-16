Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $450,109.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 480,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,685.33. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 4,706,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $6,811,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $13,850,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Clearwater Analytics from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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