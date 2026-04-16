SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,085 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 30,868 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPGM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 257,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.