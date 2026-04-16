TruFin (LON:TRU) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 and last traded at GBX 134.25. 302,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 293,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.

TruFin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.68. The company has a current ratio of 8,670.00, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TruFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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