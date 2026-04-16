TruFin (LON:TRU) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 and last traded at GBX 134.25. 302,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 293,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.
TruFin Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £126.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.68. The company has a current ratio of 8,670.00, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
TruFin Company Profile
TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
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