Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 63,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 90,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 246.6% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 208,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,432 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

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