Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 950 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 1,376 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Park High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 6.66% of Ocean Park High Income ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUKH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $24.75.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0976 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

(Get Free Report)

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

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