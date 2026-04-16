ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,648 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,574 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.58. 3,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $108.04.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

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