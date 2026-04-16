iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

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