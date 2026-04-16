AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,403 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 29,787 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAFI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 740,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,426. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 140,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years. TAFI was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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