Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Director Sells $14,989.92 in Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Hennessy sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $14,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 764,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,129.97. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innventure Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.11. Innventure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Get Innventure alerts:

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 14,266.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INV. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in Innventure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INV shares. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on Innventure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INV

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.