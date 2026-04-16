iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.31 and last traded at $103.23. Approximately 35,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 77,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $235.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 412.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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