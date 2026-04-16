Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 1,159,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 966% from the average session volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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