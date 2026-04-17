Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,272,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 661,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 1.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.53.

About Sintana Energy

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Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

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