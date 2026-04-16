Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells $85,852.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $85,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,973.04. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 130,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,975. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.02. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

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Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.26%.Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

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About Liquidity Services

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Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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