Alexandre Teixeira De Araujo Sells 20,156 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) insider Alexandre Teixeira De Araujo sold 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $119,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,341.74. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Down 0.7%

Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 1,181,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,120. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

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Banco Santander Brasil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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