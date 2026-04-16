BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.53. 23,956,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 51,683,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.47.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

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BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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