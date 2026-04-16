AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.42 and last traded at $210.29. Approximately 6,196,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,187,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.47.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.67. The company has a market cap of $369.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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