Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 20th (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,273. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151,200.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Company Profile

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Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating and acquiring first-lien mortgage loans on non-owner-occupied residential properties in the United States. The company focuses on providing capital to real estate investors and rental homeowners, offering financing solutions tailored to single-family homes, small multifamily properties and other residential real estate investments. Its business model centers on underwriting, closing and servicing mortgage loans that help facilitate real estate acquisitions, refinancings and portfolio expansions for its clients.

The company’s loan portfolio is diversified across key U.S.

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